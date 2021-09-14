47:01

The Selector de Radio 3 Extra y del British Council te ofrecen esta semana una selección de la mejor música LGBTQI de la escena británica.

Twitter @theselectorR3

www.facebook.com/theselectorR3

Spotify: Selector Silk https://sptfy.com/60kw Selector Sapphire https://sptfy.com/60k6 Selector After Dark https://sptfy.com/60kx



Playlist…

Midland - The Alchemy of Circumstances

Shivum Sharma - Diamond (Kindness Remix)

Darkoo & One Acen - Gangsta

Lava La Rue - For You

Flohio - Sweet Flaws

Tia Carys - Intro

Loraine James - Simple Stuff

Toya Delazy - Resurrection

all cats are beautiful - thought i saw u in the shop last nite

Pauli The PSM ft Elheist & Kelsey Lu - Don't Leave Me

Cat Burns - Into You

Grove - Big Poppa

Sherelle - Rhythm Love (feel it)