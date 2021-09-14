The Selector de Radio 3 Extra y del British Council te ofrecen esta semana una selección de la mejor música LGBTQI de la escena británica.
Playlist…
Midland - The Alchemy of Circumstances
Shivum Sharma - Diamond (Kindness Remix)
Darkoo & One Acen - Gangsta
Lava La Rue - For You
Flohio - Sweet Flaws
Tia Carys - Intro
Loraine James - Simple Stuff
Toya Delazy - Resurrection
all cats are beautiful - thought i saw u in the shop last nite
Pauli The PSM ft Elheist & Kelsey Lu - Don't Leave Me
Cat Burns - Into You
Grove - Big Poppa
Sherelle - Rhythm Love (feel it)