The Selector te lleva al festival de música emergente The Great Escape, en Brighton.

The Selector de Radio 3 Extra y del British Council te presenta esta semana 4 directos del festival de música emergente The Great Escape que tiene lugar cada mayo en Brighton, Inglaterra. Más allá de eso, tenemos nuestro habitual surtido de estilos y géneros que incluye la electrónica de Overmono, la nueva nostalgia de PinkPantheress acompañada por Willow, las voces mega potentes de Poppy Ajudha, Eva Lazarus y Kitti, y al multiinstrumentista Mansur Brown desde Brixton.



Bob Vylan - Wicked & Bad

Youth Sector - No Fanfare TGE2022

Opus Kink - Mosquito TGE 2022

HoneyGlaze - Shadows TGE2022

Leo Lore - January TGE2022

Overmono - Bone Mics

Kreed - Weeper's Lament

PinkPantheress ft Willow - Where you are

Eva Lazarus - How Am I Looking?

Poppy Ajudha - Fall Together

Kitti - How Long

Mansur Brown - Serious