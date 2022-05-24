The Selector te lleva al festival de música emergente The Great Escape, en Brighton.
The Selector de Radio 3 Extra y del British Council te presenta esta semana 4 directos del festival de música emergente The Great Escape que tiene lugar cada mayo en Brighton, Inglaterra. Más allá de eso, tenemos nuestro habitual surtido de estilos y géneros que incluye la electrónica de Overmono, la nueva nostalgia de PinkPantheress acompañada por Willow, las voces mega potentes de Poppy Ajudha, Eva Lazarus y Kitti, y al multiinstrumentista Mansur Brown desde Brixton.
Bob Vylan - Wicked & Bad
Youth Sector - No Fanfare TGE2022
Opus Kink - Mosquito TGE 2022
HoneyGlaze - Shadows TGE2022
Leo Lore - January TGE2022
Overmono - Bone Mics
Kreed - Weeper's Lament
PinkPantheress ft Willow - Where you are
Eva Lazarus - How Am I Looking?
Poppy Ajudha - Fall Together
Kitti - How Long
Mansur Brown - Serious