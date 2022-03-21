59:18

Esta noche analizamos los dos últimos discos de Sons of Kemet, grupo de jazz inglés que escarba en el pasado para mirar al futuro. Precisamente, ha sido con estos dos últimos trabajos, “Your queen is a reptile” y “Black for the future”, ambos para el mítico sello Impulse!, con los que han mostrado su mayor potencial.

Sons of Kemet – To never forget the source

Sons of Kemet – My queen is Angela David

Sons of Kemet – My queen is Ada Eastman

Sons of Kemet – My queen is Nanny of the Maroons

Sons of Kemet – Field negus

Sons of Kemet – Let the circle be unbroken

Sons of Kemet – Throughout the madness, stay strong

Sons of Kemet – Envision yourself levitating

Sons of Kemet - Black