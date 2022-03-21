Tercera vía Sons of Kemet, jazz de ida y vuelta 19/03/2022 59:18
Esta noche analizamos los dos últimos discos de Sons of Kemet, grupo de jazz inglés que escarba en el pasado para mirar al futuro. Precisamente, ha sido con estos dos últimos trabajos, “Your queen is a reptile” y “Black for the future”, ambos para el mítico sello Impulse!, con los que han mostrado su mayor potencial.
Sons of Kemet – To never forget the source
Sons of Kemet – My queen is Angela David
Sons of Kemet – My queen is Ada Eastman
Sons of Kemet – My queen is Nanny of the Maroons
Sons of Kemet – Field negus
Sons of Kemet – Let the circle be unbroken
Sons of Kemet – Throughout the madness, stay strong
Sons of Kemet – Envision yourself levitating
Sons of Kemet - Black