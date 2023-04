59:12

WHITE / WHITE: I'm in a mess (2.54). P. Grasso / S. Joy. GERSHWIN: Love is here to stay (5.10). B. Charlap / S. Stevens. JONES / KAHN: The one I love belongs to somebody else (5.01). B. Charlap. MULLIGAN: Rocker (4.33). B. Charlap. WILDER: While we're young (5.27). B. Charlap. GERSHWIN: Is wonderful (5.44). B. Charlap. KERN: The song is you (3.58). T. Bennett / B. Charlap. KERN: All the things you are (4.39). T. Bennett / B. Charlap. DUKE: I can't get started (4.05). B. Charlap / P. Bernstein. RODGERS / HART: the lady is a tramp (6.16). B. Charlap