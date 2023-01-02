59:55

CARNEY: Candy Cane (3.16). H. Carney. LANE / FREED: How about you? (5.24). S. Chalof. HUTTON: Wild Party (3.04). I.R. Hutton. ROGERS / BURNS: Keen and peachy (2.51). W. Herman. HERMAN: The swinging door (2.45). W. Herman. HERMAN: Four and one Moore (4.04). W. Herman. BASIE: Tootie (2.49). C. Basie. MURPHY: Oh, baby (5.51). S. Chalof / B. Mussulli. CHALOF: Zoot (2.44). S. Chalof / B. Mussulli. KERN / HAMMERSTEIN: All the things you are (5.27). S. Chalof. MUSSULLI: Junior (2.41). S. Chalof. COHN: The goof and I (4.44). S. Chalof



