59:40

WALDRON: Thirteen (4.43). M. Waldron / E. Dolphy. WALLER / RAZAF: Black and blue (6.19). B. Ervin. MACERO: Just spring (4.54). T. Macero. MINGUS: Eclipse (2.46). E. Dolphy. BENSON: Shadow dancers (4.49). J. McDuff / G. Benson. GRAY / ROSS: Twisted (2.40). A. Ross. KENT / MANN / EVANS: Don't go to strangers (3.53). E. Jones. DIXON: The seventh son (2.40). M. Allison. PERSON: Why not? (5.59). H. Person. HAWKINS: Red beans (4.16). R. Garland / C. Hawkins. NOBLE: Love locked out (4.48). D. Gordon