59:50

DESMOND: Susie (3.50). P. Desmond / J. Hall. SCHWARTZ / DIETZ: Alone together (6.55). P. Desmond / J. Hall. RODGERS / HART: Bewitched (6.25). P. Desmond / J. Hall. SCHARTZ / HARBURG: Then I'll be tired of you (4.06). P. Desmond / J. Hall. STRACHEY / MARVELL / LINK: These foolish things (4.42). Ch. Baker. ROBIN / RAINGER: Easy living (7.08). P. Desmond / J. Hall. DESMOND: Blues for fun (6.28). P. Desmond / J. Hall. HUBBELL / GOLDEN: Poor butterfly (7.17). P. Desmond / J. Hall