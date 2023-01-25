59:34

GARRETT / METHENY / BLADE: Latifa (5.48). K. Garrett. METHENY: Country poem (2.35). P. Metheny. MORRICONE: Cinema Paradiso (4.27). P. Metheny / Ch. Haden. WEBB: The Moon is a harsh mistress (4.06). P. Metheny / Ch. Haden. COLEMAN: Rejoicing (3.24). P. Metheny. METHENY: Bright size life (4.45). P. Metheny. METHENY: Lakes (4.46). P. Metheny. METHENY / MAYS: Are you going with me? (9.18). P. Metheny. METHENY: H & H (6.51). P. Metheny



