01:00:04

GRAY / ROSS: Twisted (3.04). W. Gray. PARKER: Relaxin' at Camarillo (3.05). Ch. Parker. KERN / HAMMERSTEIN: All the things you are (2.51). Ch. Parker. NOBLE: The very thought of you (2.45). B. Holiday. NORVO: Congo blues (3.57). R. Norvo / Ch. Parker. NOBLE: St. Tropez (10.22). L. Young. HODGES: Squatty Roo (7.26). D. Gillespie. GILLESPIE: Kush (2.58) D. Gillespie. GILLESPIE / CLARKE: Sal Peanuts (7.08). D. Gillespie. GILLESPIE / PAPARELLI: A night in Tunisia (6.46). D. Gillespie.



