57:14

PORTER: Night and day (3.33). J. Pass. PORTER: Begin the beguine (7.24). A. Pepper. PORTER: Everything I love (4.13). B. Evans. PORTER: What is this thing called love? (5.06). F. Gulda. PORTER: Why souldn't I? (3.14). A. O'Day. PORTER: Every time we say goodbye (3.34). E. Fitzgerald. PORTER: You'd be so nice to come home to (4.21). H. Merrill. PORTER: Let's do it (2.39). D. Washington. PORTER: Love for sale (7.06). J.C. Adderley. PORTER: All of you (7.03). M. Davis