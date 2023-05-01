59:19

WALLINGTON: Godchild (3.11). M. Davis. TOBIAS / ANHEIM: Sweet and lovely (5.28). L. Konitz / L. Tristano. TRISTANO: Lennie Bird (6.06) L. Konitz / L. Tristano. MONK: Round midnight (5.20). L. Konitz. SWAN: When your lover has gone (5.05). L. Konitz / J. Giuffre. SCHWARTZ / DIETZ: Alone together (13.43). L. Konitzs / B. Mehldau. KONITZ / PETRUCCIANI: Lovelee (2.12). L. Konitz / M. Petrucciani. PARKER: Another Hairdo (3.47) L. Konitz / Ch. Mariano / J. McLean / G. Bartz. KONITZ: Kary's trance (4.58). L. Konitz