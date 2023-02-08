58:44

KERN / RUBIN: In love in vain (6.38) A. Rogers / D. Binney. GERSHWIN: They can't take that away from me (2.43) J. Pass. COOTS / GILLESPIE: You go to my head (5.43). J. Pass / E. Fitzgerald. WESTON / STORDAHL / CAHN: I should care (3.24). W. Montgomery / D. Andrews. ELLINGTON: In a sentimental mood (4.34). T. Andrews / P. Cathcart. MITCHELL: A case of you (4.48). C. Friend / T. Fellow. ELLINGTON / MILLS: Azure (2.22). E. Fitzgerald / B. Kessel. HOLIDAY / HERZOG: Don't explain (3.29) Ch. Byrd / G. Byrd. STRAYHORN: Lush life (4.49) D. Reeves / R. Malone. WILDER: Who can I turn to? (3.22). S. Jordan / B. Galbraith. FE



