59:53

ELLINGTON / RUSSELL: Do nothin' 'Till you hear from me (4.38). A. Hibbler / R. Kirk. PORTER: Get out of town (4.50). R. Kirk. MASCHWITZ / SHERWIN: A nightingale sang in Berkeley Square (7.02). S. Getz / B. Brookmeyer. CAHN / VAN HEUSEN: All the way (4.59). J. Scott. BERLIN: Blue skies (3.23). J. Scott. YOUNG / WASHINGTON: My foolish heart (5.24). J. Scott. HUDSON / DeLANGE / MILLS: Moonglow (3.54). J. Scott. McCOLL: The first time ever I saw your face (5.00). J. Scott. WASHINGTON / HARLINE: When you wish upon a star (5.37). J. Scott. WILDER: I'll be around (4.38). J. Scott