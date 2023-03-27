59:57

LEWIS: Travellin' (4.45). J. Lewis / Ch. Escoude. OLIVER: Redhead (2.51). C. Basie. ASH: The hooter (2.18). E. Wilkins. BRYANT: The be-bop irishmen (5.07). B. Rich. RODGERS / HAMMERSTEIN: Surrey with the fringe on top (5.40). B. Rich. GREEN: Miss Ann's tempo (5.39). G. Green. SMITH: Joy House (4.40). J. Smith. MONTGOMERY: In and out (2.52). W. Montgomery. CHARLES: What I'd say Parts 1 y 2 (5.04). R. Charles. BERLIN: Alexander's ragtime (3.04). Boswell Sisters. ADAMSON / McHUGH: Where the lazy river goes by (2.31). G. Palmer / R. Eldridge. RODGERS / HART: The lady is a tramp (3.23). E. Fitzgerald



