59:00

LEGRAND / MERCER: Once upon a summertime (2.47). B. Dearie. GORDON / REVEL: Paris in the spring (3.33). M. Legrand. DREJAC / GIRAUD: Sous le ciel de Paris (1.52). M. Legrand. LEGRAND: What are you doing the rest of your life (5.41). B. Evans. LEGRAND: Les enfants qui pleurent (2.09). M. Legrand. LEGRAND: I will wait for you (5.40). S. Kuhn. LEGRAND: The windmills of your mind (5.02). A. Lincolns. LEGRAND: Ray blues (5.01). M. Legrand. WALLER: Jitterbug waltz (5.17). M. Legrand / M. Davis. GILLESPIE: A night in Tunisia .(5.53). M. Legrand / D. Byrd. DUKE: April in Paris (5.14). M. Legrand.