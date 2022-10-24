59:42

LIPPMAN / DEE: Too young (2.36). N. Cole. GOULD: Pavanne (4.28). A. Jamal. HENRY / HYDE: Little girl (2.39). O. Peterson. ORSTED-PEDERSEN: Cowboy samba (4.53). G. Shearing. KAPER / WASHINGTON: On Green Dolphin Street (9.49). K. Drew. MALONE: Cedar Tree (5.04). R. Carter. LEGRAND / BERGMAN: What are you doing the rest of your life? (7.54). L. Coryell. WEILL / ANDERSON: September song (3.20). A. Tatum. KAHN / BROWN: You stepped out of a dream (3.59). M. Jackson. McHUGH / GASKILL: I can't believe that you're in love with me (2.54). R. Norvo