59:49

NEFTI: Tweet Tweet (3.50). H. James. NEFTI: Chiarina (2.25) H. James. WILKINS / NEFTI: Connectin' the bones (3.36). H. James. DeROSE / MITCHELL: Deep Purple (2.52). H. James CARPENTER: Walkin' (4.23). H. James. STYNE / CAHN: I've heard that song before (2.56) H. James. ELLINGTON: I'm beginning to see the light (3.08). H. James. BARRY: A la Harry James (3.27). J. Barry. RAINGER / DIETZ: Moanin' low (3.17). H. James. JAMES / MATHIAS: Trumpet blues (2.41) H. James. MATHIAS: James Session (5.05). H. James. NEFTI: Fontainebleau (2.48). H. James. WEBB: By the time I get to Phoenix (2.29). H. James. MOTEN: Moten swing (4.32) H. James



