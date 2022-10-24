59:23

ELLINGTON: In a mellow tone (6.10). A. Takase. TAKASE: Take the U train (4.04). A. Takase. WOGRAM: My friend (8.58). N. Wogram. DOLPHY: Les (4.01). A. Takase / A. Von Schlippenbach. DOLPHY: Straight up and down (1.28). R. Mahall. WALLER: Handful of keys (4.46). A. Takase. ALTER: Do you know what it means to Miss New Orleans (3.33). A. Takase. TAKASE / SCLAVIS: Kawaraban (3.20). A. Takase / L. Sclavis. TAKASE / SCLAVIS: Vol (5.05). A. Takase / L. Sclavis. TAKASE / SCLAVIS: Yokohama .(5.03). A. Takase / L. Sclavis. TAKASE / SCLAVIS: Le temps d'apres (7.54). A. Takase / L. Sclavis



