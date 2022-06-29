01:00:08

STRAYHORN / HAGEN: Harlem nocturne (3.16). P. Appleyard. ELLINGTON / WILLIAMS: Echoes of Harlem (4.10). A. Hirt. MINGUS: Mr. Jelly Roll Soul (6.47). Ch. Mingus. WALLACE / MYERS: Moonlight on the Ganges (2.16). A. Tatum. HERRMANN: Psycho Part 1 (1.58). B. Frisell. HERRMANN: Taxi driver (3.10). B. Hermann. JOHNSTON / BURKE: Pennies from heaven (3.10). H. Allen / J. Pizzarelli. WARREN / DUBIN: Boulevard of Broken Dreams (2.49). J. Williams / M. Lee. WAITS: Foreign affairs .(3.46). T. Waits. WAITS: Invitation to the blues (5.25). T. Waits. RODGERS / HART: Bewitched, bothered and bewildered (5.31). J. Montrose.