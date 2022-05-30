59:28

HINES: Blue sands (4.58). E. Hines. ELLINGTON / HINES: Tale of the fox (4.30). J. Hodges / E. Hines. HINES: Reminiscing at Blue Note (4.29). E. Hines. ELLINGTON: I got it bad (and that ain't good) (4.44). E. Hines DONALDSON: You're driving me crazy (6.19). E. Hines. MOTEN / MOTEN: Moten Swing (7.12). E. Hines. WARREN / GORDON: This is always (3.20). E. Hines / J. Byard. JORDAN: What is there to say (4.11). E. Hines / B. Freeman. HINES: I'll try (5.56). E. Hines / B. Freeman. REDMAN / DAVIS: Save it pretty mama (2.51). E. Hines