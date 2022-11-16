59:45

YOUMANS / ROSE: Without a song (3.40). F. Sinatra. WEBSTER: Did you call her today (6.57). S. Hamilton / H. Allen. MERCER: Early autumn (5.23). P. Barber. WOODS / MELLIN: My one and only love (7.35). K. Eubanks. STRAVINSKY: Pas de deux (1.40). Ch. Corea. PIERCE: Tunin' in (4.20). W. Herman. LAWRENCE / SHAPIRO: A handfull of stars (5.33). S. Chalof. BASIE: Bootsie (3.23). C. Basie. BURWELL / PARISH: Sweet Lorraine (4.07). W. Gray / A. Haig. MONK: In walked Bud (6.22). K. Barron / D. Holland