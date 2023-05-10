01:00:04

ELLINGTON / HODGES: Wanderlust (5.02). D. Ellington / C. Hawkins. LIVINGSTON: It's the talk of the town (3.34). C. Hawkins / F. Henderson. HAWKINS: Stuffy (3.04). C. Hawkins. GREEN / HEYMAN: Body and soul (3.04). C. Hawkins. GERSHWIN: For you for me for evermore (6.11). C. Hawkins. PORTER: You'd be so nice to come home to (4.19). C. Hawkins / B. Webster. RODGERS / HART: It never entered my mind (5.49). C. Hawkins / B. Webster. CAMPBELL / CONNELLY / SHAPIRO: If I had you (8.38). C. Hawkins. ELLINGTON / STRAYHORN: Satin doll (11.09). C. Hawkins