59:57

MERCER / YOUNG: Travelin' light (3.44). Ch. Baker / G. Mulligan. VAN HEUSEN / DeLANGE: Darn that dream (3.51). Ch. Baker / G. Mulligan. ELLINGTON: I'm beginning to see the light (3.37). Ch. Baker / G. Mulligan. COSLOW / JOHNSTON: My old flame (3.14). Ch. Baker / G. Mulligan. SMITH: Carson City stage (2.32). Ch. Baker / G. Mulligan. SWAN: When your lover has gone (5.07). Ch. Baker / G. Mulligan. KERN / HAMMERSTEIN: All the things you are (6.46). Ch. Baker / G. Mulligan. RODGERS / HART: My funny Valentine (5.19). Ch. Baker / G. Mulligan. ARLEN / KOEHLER: Between the devil and the deep blue sea (3.42). Ch. Baker / G. Mulligan. GERSHWIN: I got rhythm (6.01). Ch. Baker / G. Mulligan. MILLER / LEIBER / STOLLER: Bernie's tune (3.32). Ch. Baker / G. Mulligan



