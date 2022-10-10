59:49

ELLINGTON: It don't mean a thing (9.03). M. Solal. CARATINI: Ascendante (3.23). P. Caratini. BACHARACH: Alfie (3.42). A. Jean Marie. SIDRAN: Be nice to me baby (3.17). Clementine. WILDER: That's my girl (4.26). B. Sidran. SIDRAN: Swing state (6.10). B. Sidran. PETKERE / YOUNG: Lullaby of the leaves (5.19). B. Sidran. RASKIN: Laura (5.35). B. Sidran. ARLEN / HARBURG: Over the rainbow (4.00). B. Sidran. JOHNSON / DASH / HAWKINS: Tuxedo Junction .(5.09). B. Sidran.