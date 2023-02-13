01:00:15

MINGUS: Nostalgia in Times Square (3.04) Hot Club of Detroit. LOESSER / McHUGH: Say it (Over and over again) (6.40) K. Elling. LOESSER / McHUGH: Murder, he says (3.19). A. O'Day / G. Krupa. MITCHELL / BOWIE: Theme libre (8.48). Art Ensemble of Chicago. BRAXTON: Composition nº 173 (Closing music) (7.26). A. Braxton. TRISTANO: Lennie Bird (6.30). A. Braxton. BRAXTON: 1.178 F4 312 (2.21) A. Braxton. BRAXTON: Composition nº 59 (8.01) A. Braxton. MALDRON: Soul eyes (7.34). A. Braxton / R. Blake