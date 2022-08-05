59:37

Sintonía: "Sauri" - Cece Giannotti

"Being Tyler" - Lambchop; "Henri´s Boogie" - Henri Herbert; "The Devil Ain´t Lazy" - Pokey LaFarge; "Never Too Late" - Bocinegro; "As You Go Down" - Holly Golightly; "Black Rain" - The Mattson 2; "Te Ranch" - Tommy Emmanuel; "Brown Hair Woman" - Shawn Lee; "Leading Me Now" - The Tallest Man On Earth; "Sunrise" - Lambchop; "You Just May Be The One" - Lee Ranaldo; "Ode To Lou" - The Mattson 2; "Riverfest" - Nérija; "Hot Tears" - Leif Vollebekk; "Moth To The Flame" - Gorodisch; "Where The Rabbit Sleeps" - Sensorama