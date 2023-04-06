58:26

Sintonía: "Soul Strokes" - Sidney Pinchback

"Put It Where You Want It" - Pee Wee Crayton; "What You See Is What You Get" - Brenda George; "The House That Jack Built" - Thelma Jones; "Jaws" - Johnny Otis; "You´re Wasting My Time" (Pt 1) - Billy Garner; "Monkey In A Sack" - Lil´ Buck & The Top Cats; "Put Your Legs Up High" - Robert Lowe; "I Need Money" - Ruth Davis; "Ignant" - Melvin Lastie & Harold Battiste with Cornell Dupree; "Comin´ At Ya Baby" - Johnny Otis Show; "Warm The Pot (´til It´s Good and Hot)" - Willard Burton & The Pacifiers; "Mr. Big H" - Joe Houston; "Dirty Ole Man" - Irene Reid; "Brand New Girl" - Billy Garner

Todas las músicas extraídas de la recopilación (2xLP) "Superfunk2 - Rare Funk From Deep In The Crates" (BGP/Ace Records, 2001)