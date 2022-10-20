01:00:26

Sintonía: "Rehab" (Amy Winehouse) - Trio Valore

"I Can Give" - Dojo Cuts; "Your Love Is Mine" (feat. Corinne Bailey Rae) (Nostalgia 77 RMX) - The New Mastersounds; "June" (TM Juke RMX) - Gizelle Smith; "Gimme One More Chance" - The Diplomats Of Solid Sound; "Zojoji Blackbird" (inédita) - Third Coast Kings; "I Dream Of Bahía" (feat. Elani) - Ray Lugo´s I.E.S. Express; "Dancing With My Mates Till Dawn" (inédita) - The Baker Brothers; "Spider Baby" (feat. Eddie Roberts) - The Link Quartet; "Soul Burger" (DJ Tib RMX) - Soulful Torino Orchestra; "Soul Power" (Lack of Afro RMX) - Kokolo; "Everything's Better In The Summertime" (inédito) - Nic Pride & The Pimptones; "Crisis Point" (inédita) - The Liberators; "F.T.K." - The Strides.