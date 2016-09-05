58:55

Sintonía: "Chambacú" (Far East Dub) - Flowering Inferno

"A Life Worth Living" (feat. U-Roy / Alice Russell) - Homeward Bound" - "Shuffle Them Shoes" (feat. Hollie Cook) - "Dusk" - "El Disorden" - "1.000 Watts" (feat. Christopher Ellis) - "Chambacú" (feat. Nidia Gongora) - "Macondo" - "Flowering Theme" - "Striding On Grand St" - "All I Do Is Think About You" - "All I Do Is Think About You" (feat. Christopher Ellis)

Todas las músicas compuestas e interpretadas por Flowering Inferno (Will Holland aka Quantic)

Todas las músicas extraídas del tercer álbum de Flowering Inferno, titulado "1.000 Watts" (Tru Thoughts, 2016)