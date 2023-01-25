01:00:05

Sintonía: "The Dreaming Mind (Part 2)" - Quantic & His Combo Bárbaro

"Absence Heard, Presence Felt", "Blow Your Horn" (feat. Ohmega Watts), "Politick Society" (feat. Noelle Scaggs), "Sabor" (feat. Tempo), "Tell It Like You Mean It" y "Mi Swing es tropical" (feat. Nickodemus & The Candela Allstars), extraídas del álbum de Quantic "An Announcement To Answer" (Tru Thoughts, 2006)

"The Dreaming Mind (Part 1)", "Undelivered Letter", "Mambo Los Quantic", "Albela" y "New Morning", extraídas del primer álbum, "Tradition In Transition", de Quantic & His Combo Bárbaro"



