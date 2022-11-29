59:31

Sintonía: "Sauchihall & Hope" - Nice Man

"The Genuine Fakes/The Promise" - The Genuine Fakes; "Kill The Director" y "Little Miss Pipedream" - The Wombats; "Don´t Know How To Say Goodbye" y "I´m Not Sorry" - The Pigeon Detectives; "Happiness" - Orson; "Nice Guys" y "Foreign Kicks" - We Are Scientists; "Everything´s Alright" - Nice Man; "Unanswered Letter (For JB)" - Cowboy Junkies; "Call To Love" - Crooked Fingers; "Whose Blood" - Chris Brokaw; "Stay Where You Are" - Ambulance LTD