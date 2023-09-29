01:00:05

Sintonía: "Dingle Regatta" - The Pogues

"Streams of Whiskey", "Greenland Whale Fisheries" (Tradicional), "Poor Paddy On The Railway" (Tradicional), "Connemara Let´s Go", "Whiskey You´re The Devil" (Tradicional), "A Pair Of Brown Eyes", "Wild Cats Of Kilkenny", "The Old Main Drag", "Dirty Old Town" (Ewan MacColl), "If I Should Fall From Grace With God", "Lullaby of London", "The Rake At The Gates Of Hell", "Turkish Song Of The Damned", "Boys From The County Hell", "Muirshin Durkin" (Tradicional) y "Billy´s Bones", extraídas de la recopilación "The BBC Sessions 1984-86", del octeto irlandés The Pogues

Todas las músicas compuestas por The Pogues mientras no se diga lo contrario

