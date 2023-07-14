01:00:05

Sintonía: "South Like West" - Johnny Watson

"End Up Crying" - The Vibrations; "Memories" - The Triumphs; "Your Good Girl´s Gonna Go Bad" - Cookie Jackson; "You Ask For One Good Reason" - Larry Williams; "Rhythm" - Major Lance; "You´re Gonna Be Sorry" - The Opals; "Just Another Dance" - Marlina Mars; "Yesterday Is Gone" - The Variations; "You Can´t Take It Away" - Azie Mortimer; "A Little Bit Of Something (Beats A Whole Lot Of Nothing)" - Little Richard; "Second Class Lover" - Jean Dushon; "The Train" - The Belgianettes; "Can´t Live Without Her" - Billy Butler & The Chanters; "Hello Heartaches, Goodbye Love" - Joyce Davis; "That´s What Mama Say" - Walter Jackson; "Cool Breeze" - Gerald Sims; "Ain´t Gonna Move" - Larry Williams & Johnny Watson; "Let Me Show It To You" - The Fundamentals; "I´ll Leave It Up To You" - The Artistics

Todas las músicas extraídas de la recopilación "OKeh - A Northern Soul Obsession Volume 2" (Kent Dance, 1997); músicas seleccionadas por Adrian Croasdell