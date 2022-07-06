59:36

Sintonía: "Introduction" - Quantic

"The 5th Exotic", "Life In The Rain" y "Time Is The Enemy", extraídas del primer álbum de estudio de Will Holland, bajo el nombre artístico de "Quantic", titulado "The 5th Exotic" (Tru Thoughts Records, 2001)

"Transatlantic", "Search The Heavens", "Primate Boogaloo", "Trouble from the River" y "Not So Blue", extraídas del segundo álbum de Hollando como "Quantic", titulado "Apricot Morning" (Tru Thoughts, 2002)

Bonus: "In The Key Of Blue" (del álbum "The 5th Exotic")

Todas las músicas compuestas e interpretadas por Quantic (Will Holland)