01:00:06

Sintonía: "Gimme Shelter" - Cal Tjader

"You" - Spanky Wilson; "One Monkey Can´t Stop No Show" - Jacqueline Jones; "I Don´t Know What It Is But It Sure Is Funky" - Ripple; "Marriage Is A State Of Vibes" - Dave Hamilton; "Sweet Burns & Barbeque" - Houston Person; "Chili Mac" - Preston Love; "Don´t Let It Go To Your Head" - Katie Love; "It Must Be Doing Something Right" - Irene Reid; "Return Of The Prodigal Son" - Byrdie Green; "Afro-Mania" - Preston Epps; "Mister Bass Man" - The Fatback Band; "Loose & Juicy" - The Pazant Brothers; "Kissing My Love" - Spanky Wilson; "Mighty Mouse" - Ceasar Frazier; "Where Will You Run" - Walter Hawkins; "Harrambee" - Jambo

Todas las músicas extraídas de las recopilaciones "Living In The Streets Vol. 1" y "Living In The Streets Vol. 2" (BGP Records)