Sintonía: "Before The Flood" - Moreland & Arbuckle

"Hate To See You Go" (Little Walter), "Legend Of John Henry" (Trad.), "Can´t Leave Well Enough Alone" (Ryan Taylor) y "Red Moon Rising", extraídas del álbum "Flood" (Telarc Records, 2010)

"Shadow Never Changes", "Good Love", "Who Will Be Next" y "White Lightnin´", extraídas de "Just A Dream" (Telarc Records, 2011)

"Kowtow", "Broken Sunshine", "Red Bricks", "Everybody Wants To Rule The World" (Tears For Fears) y "Time Ain´t Long", extraídas del LP "7 Cities" (Telarc Records, 2013)

Todas las músicas compuestas e interpretadas por Moreland & Arbuckle (menos donde se diga lo contrario)