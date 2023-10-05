59:36

"Mystic Eyes" - "If You And I Could Be As Two" - "Little Girl" - "Just A Little Bit" - "I Gave My Love A Diamond" - "Gloria" - "Go On Home Baby" - "I Like It Like That" - "I´m Gonna Dress In Black" - "Bright Lights, Big City" - "My Little Baby" - "(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66"

Todas las canciones extraídas del primer álbum de Them, titulado "The Angry Young Them featuring Van Morrison" (Deram/Decca/London Records, 1965)

"Could You Would You" - "Something You Got" - "Call My Name" - "Turn On Your Love Light" - "I Can Only Give You Everything" - "My Lonely Sad Eyes", extraídas del 2º LP de Them, titulado "Them Again" (Deram/Decca/London Records, 1966)

Todas las canciones interpretadas por Them



