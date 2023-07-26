59:38

Sintonía: "Do The Pearl Girl Part 2" - The Matta Baby

"Look At Me Now" - Terry Callier; "Baby Hang On" - Maurice McAlister; "After The Laughter (Here Come The Tears)" - Gene Chandler; "I Just Kept On Dancing" - Doug Banks; "More Love, That´s What We Need" - The Gospel Classics; "Tired Of Being Lonely" - Eddy Jacobs; "Sweeter Than The Day Before" - The Valentinos; "Landslide" - Tony Clarke; "In Orbit" - Joy Lovejoy; "We Go Together" - Eve Barnum; "Ain´t No More Room" - The Kittens; "Hold On" - The Radiants; "What Can I Do" - George Kirby; "The Devil Made Me Do It" - The Natural Four; "Seven Day Fool" - Etta James; "I´m So Glad" - Joe Cato; "Thinkin´ About You" - The Dells; "Ol Man River" - Billy Stewart

Todas las músicas extraídas de la recopilación "Just Keep On Dancing - Chess Northern Soul (Kent Records/Ace Records/MCA Records, 1996)

Todas las músicas compiladas por Adrian Croasdell



