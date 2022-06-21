59:54

Sintonía: "Perfect Woman" - J.J. Cale

"Sho-Biz Blues", "Slower Baby", "Devil´s Nurse", "Like You Used To", "Rose In The Garden", "Ain´t Love Funky" y "Steve´s Song", extraídas del álbum "Closer to You" (1994)

"Days Go By", "Low Down", "Old Blue", "Doctor Told Me", "Miss Ol St. Louie", "Nobody Knows" y "If I Had A Rocket", extraídas del álbum "Guitar Man" (1996)

Todas las músicas compuestas e interpretadas por J.J. Cale