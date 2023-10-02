01:01:29

Sintonía: "The Trolley Song" - Jim Hall

"Colonel Bogey & River Kwai", "Laura", "Smile", "The Shrike", "I Can´t Believe That You´re In Love With Me", "Intermezzo", "Ruby" y "Swinging On A Star", extraídas del álbum "At The Cinema!" (1959)

"While We´re Young", "That´s The Way It Goes", "It´s So Peaceful In The Country", "I´ll Be Around" y "Who Can I Turn To", extraídas del álbum "7xWilder" de Bob Brookmeyer (con Jim Hall a la guitarra)

Todas las músicas interpretadas a la guitarra por Jim Hall