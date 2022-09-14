58:25

Sintonía: "Mescaline" - El Caco

"I´ll Play" y "High On A Low" - El Caco (Noruega, 2001); "Bones" y "Heartbeat Baby" - Slideshaker (Suecia, 2006); "Give Me (Something To Dance To)" y "Climate" - Blues Brother Castro (Holanda, 2006); "Land of 1000 Babushkas" y "Pute Au Crack" - The Jancee Pornick Casino (Rusia, 2007); "Comin Down" y "Superstar Tradesman" - The View (Escocia, 2007); "News" y "Machine" - DefektDefekt (Alemania, 2015); "Arrest Me Baby" y "Stop Hangin´ Around Backstage" - The Gee Strings (Alemania, 2002); "To Be Swayed" y "At The Lake" - Meat Wave (Chicago, EE.UU. 2017)