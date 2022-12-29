59:18

Sintonía: "Room 44" - Seemon & Marijke

"Hunky Dory" - The Rob Franken Organ-ization; "El-Die-Bie!" - The Dave Pike Set; "Bamboo Magic" - The Chris Hinze Combination; "Soul Party" - The Free; "Powerhouse" - Casey & The Pressure Group; "Dynamite" - Fred Van Zegveld; "Snoopy" - The Playboys; "Let´s Go Randstad" - Rogier Van Otterloo; "00-43-GM" - Marva Hodge & The Moody Sec; "High Winds" - Reality; "Funky Limbo" - Dutch Rhythm Steel & Show Band; "It´s An Ill Wind That Blows Nobody Any Good" - Swinging Soul Machine; "De Glazen Stad" - Hans Van Hemert

Muchísimas gracias a Manolo Jiménez, desde Elda-Petrer, Alicante, por tantos y tantos maravillosos hallazgos... !!!