59:08

Sintonía: "Big Noise From Winnetka" - Cozy Cole

"Feel The Pain", "Yeah Right", "Grab It", "Get Out Of This" y "On The Brink", extraídas del álbum "Without A Sound" (Sire/Warner, 1994)

"Nothin´s Goin On", "Sure Not Over You", "Mick", "I Knu Yer Insane", "Gettin Rough", "Gotta Know", "Never Bought It" y "Loaded", extraídas de "Hand It Over" (Sire/Warner, 1997)

Todas las músicas compuestas e interpretadas por J. Mascis (Dinosaur Jr), mientras no se diga lo contrario



