Complete Decca Recordings of L. Armstrong All Stars (6/6)

59:51

Sintonía: "My Bucket´s Got A Hole In It" - Louis Armstrong All Stars

"Twelfth Street Rag" - "Panama" - "That´s For Me" - "Bugle Call Rag/Ole Miss" - "I Surrender Dear" - "Russian Lullaby" - "Baby, Won´t You Please Come Home" y "New Orleans Function: -Flee as a Bird y Oh Didn´t He Ramble"

Todas las músicas interpretadas por Louis Armstrong All Stars

Adjuntamos relación de fechas de emisión de los cinco programas anteriores, amén del vinilo que reunía todas las grabaciones de Louis Armstrong con Velma Middleton:

1.- CD 6: emitido el 08/02/2022

2.- CD 5: emitido el 23/03/2022

3.- CD 4: emitido el 05/04/2022

4.- CD 2: emitido el 10/05/2022

5.- The Complete Recordings of Louis Armstrong and Velma Middleton (1946-1959) (Sound Factory-Vinyl Passion, 2019)

6.- CD 3: emitido el 19/07/2022

7.- CD 1: emitido el 31/08/2022