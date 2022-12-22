59:44

Sintonía: "Family Affair" - MFSB

"Jasper Country Man" - Bobbi Humphrey; "Melting Pot" - Booker T & The MG´s; "Do Your Thing" - Lyn Collins; "You´ve Got The Papers (I´ve Got The Man)" - Ann Pebbles; "The MG Beat" - Mighty Generation; "Simple Song" - Zebra; "Will You Love My Child" - Anna Raye; "(I Can) Deal With That" - Dee Edwards; "Is It Because I´m Black" - Ken Boothe; "From The Love Side" - Hank Ballard; "Climax" - Ohio Players

Todas las músicas extraídas de "The Kings Of Funk, compiled by RZA & Keb Darge" (Rapster Records.2005)