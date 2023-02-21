59:52

Sintonía: "Ostrich Hunt" - Les Baxter

"Mississippi Delta", "I Saw An Angel Die", "Chickasaw County Child", "Sunday Best", "Niki Hoeky", "Papa Woncha Let Me Go To Town With You", "Bugs", "Hurry, Tuesday Child" y "Lazy Willie", extraídas del primer álbum de la cantante, guitarrista y compositora Bobbie Gentry, titulado "Ode To Billie Joe" (Capitol Records, 1967)

"The Seventh Son" (Demo), "Show Off" y "La cittá é grande", son "bonus tracks" extraídos de la reedición en CD

"Okolona River Bottom Band" y "Big Boss Man", extraídas del 2º álbum de Bobbie Gentry, titulado "The Delta Sweete" (Capitol Records, 1968)

"La siepe" es otro "bonus track" de la misma reedición en CD de "Ode to Billie Joe"