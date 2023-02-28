Resonancias

01:05:21

Desde hace un tiempo, DJ BONEY S y zikade han estado jugando con la idea de fusionar sus respectivos sonidos. Sin embargo, no sería la primera vez que comparten espacio: bajo el nombre de DJ Frottée, recientemente comenzaron un proyecto exclusivo de vinilo dedicado al underground clásico de los 90, desde el techno hasta el trance. Al encontrar los espacios donde chocan sus sets individuales, su nuevo proyecto back2back solo en vinilo, Hypnotist, será un viaje desde el techno, el EBM y el industrial hasta el dark italo y el disco-heavy electro.

@hhhhypnotist

www.instagram.com/hhhhypnotist/

www.instagram.com/zikade.x/

www.instagram.com/dj_boney_s/

ra.co/dj/hypnotist

TRACKLIST:

01. Mala Herba - Comber (Aufnahme+Wiedergabe)

02. Lokier - For ME (Pag Records)

03. Anetha - Return Ticket (Kaos)

04. Lydia Eisenblätter - Uncontrol (OAM)

05. CMD - Affective Potential (Schmer Records)

06. VTSS - Sytuacja Jest Beznadziejna (VEYL)

07. La Fraicheur - Renoveau (LT)

08. Denise Rabe - Return Of The Dash (Ressort Imprint)

09. Daniel Kane & Anouk De Vos - Body Of Guars (P-RT-L)

10. Crushed Soul (Steffi) - Gravitational Field (Dark Entries)

11. Vixen - Maladaptive Daydreamer (Schacke's Swedish Forest Mix) (LT)

12. Heidi Sabertooth - Was It You (Lost Soul Enterprises)

13. Overland - Doubtful (Sweat Equity)

14. Peachlyfe - Creeper x Swamplyfe (Nene H Remix) (LT)

15. Olivia - Freak (Dalmata Daniel)

16. Softcoresoft - Thalassa (LT)

17. Radiation 30376 (Olivia & Chino) - Shareef (Pinkman)