01:59:45

TELEMANN: Concierto para oboe d’amore, cuerda y continuo en Sol mayor (14.58). P. Dombrecht (ob. d’amore), Il Fondamento. Dir.: P. Dombrecht. MASSENET: La Navarraise (Acto II) (12.19). M. Horne (mez.), P. Domingo (ten.), S. Milnes (bar.), N. Zaccaria (baj.), G. Bacquier (bar.), R. Davies (ten.), L. Fyson (baj.), Ambrosian Opera Chorus, Orq. Sinf. de Londres. Dir.: H. Lewis. MOZART: Concierto para piano y orquesta nº 20 en Re menor KV 466 (Primer movimiento: Allegro) (12.59). M. Bilson (fortep.), The English Baroque Soloists. Dir.: J.-E. Gardiner. HÄNDEL: Serse HWV 40 (Obertura, Allegro, Escenas 1-3 de Acto I) (19.22). A. Vendittelli (sop.), M. De Liso (mez.), B. Pizzuti (bar.), M. Piccinini (sop.), Accademia Bizantina. Dir.: O. Dantone. CASTILLON: Cuarteto por para piano y cuerda en Sol menor, Op. 7 (Segundo, tercer y cuarto movimientos: Scherzando, Larghetto quasi marcia religiosa, Finale-Allegro) (17.12). C. Desert (p.), P. Aieche (vl.), N. Bone (vla.), N. Pierre (vc.), Cuarteto Kandinsky. MOULINIÉ: Ballet du monde renverse: Consert de differents oyseaux (9.41). C. Lefilliatre (sop.), Le Poème Harmonique. Dir.: V. Dumestre. PONCE: Estrellita (2.37). D. Russell (guit.). FALLA: 7 Canciones Españolas (Asturiana, Jota, Nana, Canción) (6.23). T. Berganza (mez.), J.-A. Álvarez Parejo (p.).