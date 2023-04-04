Radiofreqüències

01:56:19

El Club Piñón no tanca per Setmana Santa. Aquest divendres sant, Chus Soler (DJ resident de Quartier Pedralbes), ha preparat una sessió especial, de quasi dues hores de durada, feta amb una selecció de 30 classics de Funky i Disco dels 80.

Déu beneeixi la pista de ball!!

El sagrat tracklist:

01. France Joli – Gonna Get Over You

02. People’s Choice – Do It Anyway You Wanna

03. Evelyn King – I’m In Love

04. Living In a Box – Living In a Box

05. Positive Force – We Got The Funk

06. The Ritchie Family – I’ll Do My Best

07. Narada Michael Walden- I Shoulda Love Ya

08. Blue Feather – Let’s Funk Tonight

09. Billy Paul – Haven’t You Noticed

10. Cherrelle & Alexander O’Neal – Saturday Love

11. Evelyn King – Love Come Down

12. Instant Funk – I Got My Mind Made Up

13. Mirage – Summer Grooves

14. Weeks & Co. – Rock Your World

15. BT Express – Does It Feel Good

16. Bebu Silvetti – Spring Rain

17. Cerrone – Supernature

18. Chaka Khan – Fate

19. Cool Runners – Play The Game

20. George Duke – Shine On

21. Quincy Jones feat. Chaz Junkel – Ai No Corrida

22. O’Jays – Back Stabbers

23. Fist Choice – The Player Remix

24. Kano – Queen of Witches

25. Jones Girls – Keep It Comin’

26. Anita Ward – Ring My Bell

27. Gerald Mallory – Lay It Down On Me

28. Bobby Thurston – Check Out The Groove

29. Richie Havens – Going Back To My Roots

30. Harold Melvin & The Bluenotes – Bad Luck Remix