Radiofreqüències

El Club Piñón no tanca per Setmana Santa. Aquest divendres sant, Chus Soler (DJ resident de Quartier Pedralbes), ha preparat una sessió especial, de quasi dues hores de durada, feta amb una selecció de 30 classics de Funky i Disco dels 80.
Déu beneeixi la pista de ball!!
El sagrat tracklist:
01. France Joli – Gonna Get Over You
02. People’s Choice – Do It Anyway You Wanna
03. Evelyn King – I’m In Love
04. Living In a Box – Living In a Box
05. Positive Force – We Got The Funk
06. The Ritchie Family – I’ll Do My Best
07. Narada Michael Walden- I Shoulda Love Ya
08. Blue Feather – Let’s Funk Tonight
09. Billy Paul – Haven’t You Noticed
10. Cherrelle & Alexander O’Neal – Saturday Love
11. Evelyn King – Love Come Down
12. Instant Funk – I Got My Mind Made Up
13. Mirage – Summer Grooves
14. Weeks & Co. – Rock Your World
15. BT Express – Does It Feel Good
16. Bebu Silvetti – Spring Rain
17. Cerrone – Supernature
18. Chaka Khan – Fate
19. Cool Runners – Play The Game
20. George Duke – Shine On
21. Quincy Jones feat. Chaz Junkel – Ai No Corrida
22. O’Jays – Back Stabbers
23. Fist Choice – The Player Remix
24. Kano – Queen of Witches
25. Jones Girls – Keep It Comin’
26. Anita Ward – Ring My Bell
27. Gerald Mallory – Lay It Down On Me
28. Bobby Thurston – Check Out The Groove
29. Richie Havens – Going Back To My Roots
30. Harold Melvin & The Bluenotes – Bad Luck Remix