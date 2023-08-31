32:00

On today's broadcast, we have a throwback of sorts, celebrating two figures known for art they created during the times of Spanish dictatorship, and who met censorship at every turn. We talk about Luis García Berlanga's film 'El Verdugo' (The Executioner), which turned 60 years old this week, a film that is believed to be one of the greatest films in the history of Spanish Cinema. And, we go through Colita's life and career, a Spanish photographer widely recognized as a symbol of the transition, which she masterfully captured.